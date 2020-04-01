California schools likely to stay closed through end of academic year, state superintendent says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The state’s superintendent sent a letter to school districts on Tuesday saying due to coronavirus safety concerns and the need for ongoing social distancing, it looks like the students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year.

Tony Thurmond wrote “this in no way suggests school is over for the year, but rather it will continue education through distance learning.”

It’s a type of learning most schools have already adapted to – online communicating with teachers and online classes.

Thurman also said he knows this will be hard for students, teachers and families, but there will be assistance for districts – the state will provide resources, webinars, training, anything needed.

Governor Gavin Newsom also said on Tuesday it’s unlikely schools will reopen this academic year, and applauded the state’s efforts in distance learning, saying governors across the country are working off California’s guidelines, but also said there is still more work to do with internet connections and resources in rural areas.

This letter comes after six Bay Area counties announced last week school will be closed through May 1.

The state believes these steps are necessary as we continue to fight to stop the coronaviurus.

