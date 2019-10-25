California secures FEMA grant to support Kincade Fire response

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced California has secured a FEMA grant to help in the Kincade Fire response.

The grant will help “ensure the availability of resources” and “also enables local, state, and tribal agencies to recover eligible costs.”

“We are grateful for the swift approval of our request to ensure all resources are available to support the heroic work of our firefighters and first responders working to contain this fire and keep local communities safe,” said Governor Newsom.

The FEMA grant will assist local, state, and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs.

Governor Newsom tweeted his thanks to President Donald Trump on Friday morning.

Latest News Headlines: