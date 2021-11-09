California Senator Alex Padilla in San Jose to discuss passage of infrastructure bill

FILE – This Sept. 5, 2017 file photo shows incumbent California Secretary of State Alex Padilla in Sacramento, Calif. California will appeal a federal judge’s ruling Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, that temporarily blocks a law aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to release his personal income tax returns. Secretary of State Padilla said he will appeal the ruling. He said the law is “fundamental to preserving and protecting American democracy. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is in San Jose Tuesday along with Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.-19), San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and local leaders following the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

The infrastructure bill is one of the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in nearly a century — providing billions in federal funding for California.

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it a “once-in-a-generation” investment that looks to modernize the state’s bridges and roads, create jobs, and reduce carbon emissions.

The majority of the funding — more than $25 billion — will go towards improving’s California’s outdated highways and roads.

