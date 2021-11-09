California Senator Alex Padilla in San Jose to discuss passage of infrastructure bill

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is in San Jose Tuesday along with Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.-19), San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and local leaders following the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.
The infrastructure bill is one of the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in nearly a century — providing billions in federal funding for California.
Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, calling it a “once-in-a-generation” investment that looks to modernize the state’s bridges and roads, create jobs, and reduce carbon emissions.
The majority of the funding — more than $25 billion — will go towards improving’s California’s outdated highways and roads.
A breakdown of the funding provided by the governor’s office.
- $25.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years;
- $9.45 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state;
- $384 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state and the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging;
- A minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state;
- $84 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $40 million to protect against cyberattacks;
- $3.5 billion over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure clean, safe drinking water for California communities;
- $1.5 billion for infrastructure development for airports over five years.