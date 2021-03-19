California serial killer with 13 victims in the ’70s denied parole

Herbert Mullin, 25 shown leaving court last week after being arraigned on charges of killing six persons now faces new charges..(AP Photo)

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz County’s district attorney said a serial killer who was denied parole Thursday still “poses as high of a risk to the community” as he did when he murdered 13 people in the early 1970s.

Herbert Mullin was denied parole by the California Board of Parole Hearings at a virtual hearing, according to Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell.

Mullin murdered 13 people during a four-month period in 1972 and early 1973, Rosell said. Mullin, now 74, was convicted for the murders of 10 of his victims who were killed in Santa Cruz County. His youngest victim was a four-year-old child, his eldest victim was 73.

Mullin was also convicted of killing a priest in a church confessional booth in Los Gatos. He committed two additional murders for which he was never charged.

During Thursday’s hearing, Rosell argued that Mullin should not be released from prison due to the number and magnitude of his crimes, their senseless and horrific nature, and the risk he would pose to the community if he were released.

At the hearing, Mullin continued to blame others for the murders, including his parents, his sister and other relatives. Although he had admitted that he killed 13 people, he insisted that his parents forced him to do it, blaming it on their inappropriate upbringing. Mullin said he felt his parents and sister should be held responsible.

“Mr. Mullin continues to blame others for his actions,” Rosell said. “He lacks insight and shows no true remorse for these brutal murders. To this day, Mr. Mullin continues to pose as high of a risk to the community as he did during his crime spree in 1972 and 1973 if he were released.”

The parole board agreed, and extended Mullin’s sentence for an additional seven years. He will not be eligible for parole until 2028.