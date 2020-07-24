California state senator calls for another statewide shelter-in-place order

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Could California be on the verge of a second statewide shelter-in-place order?

One East Bay state senator is now advocating for just that. However a pair of business leaders said another shutdown would devastate the local economy.

“Today I am calling on Governor Newsom to re-institute a shelter-in-place order for the state of California,” California State Senator Steve Glazer said.

Northern California State Senator Steve Glazer says he is making that call in response to the state’s rising number of total COVID-19 cases and an increase in the total number of deaths.

“Hospitalizations at the beginning of May were 4,700. Today they’re at 8,800,” Glazer said. “It is clear that we have lost control of the coronavirus fight.”

The senator says he believes opening the state back in May was too soon.

“And when we did begin to open up, none of the major indicators were declining,” Glazer said.

“It would be devastating to the businesses many of them are at the tipping point now,” Mathew Guichard said.

Guichard is chair of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce, which happens to be in Senator Glazer’s district. He says the chamber is not in favor of a one size fits all solution.

“Southern California has much greater issues than we do, in terms of numbers and all,” Guichard said. “Let’s talk about Northern California and what we’re doing and encourage people to continue to be safe.”

However, across the Bay, the spokesperson for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce Jay Cheng says even without shutting down a negative impact on the Bay Area’s economy may be inevitable.

“Our economy may be in a loose-loose situation if the infection rate continues to rise people will soon be too scared to go out and shop if they think they’re going to put themselves in danger,” Cheng said.

In addition to shutting down the vast majority of the state, Senator Glazer would also mandate a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the state from a state or county with a positive test rate of greater than 2%.

“I really feel like we’ve gotten to this place of paralysis of analysis, betting on false hope that somehow the numbers are going to plateau and decline but none of that has come to pass,” Glazer said.

