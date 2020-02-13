California to move some condemned inmates off San Quentin’s death row

SAN QUENTIN, CA – MAY 15: A view of the California State Prison at San Quentin May 15, 2009 in San Quentin, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – More than 700 condemned inmates on the nation’s largest death row will soon have a chance to transfer to one of eight different California prisons.

It’s a move a former district attorney terms “a slap to the face” of victims.

The voluntary transfers could benefit the inmates not only with more freedom and a change of scenery, but provide an opportunity to participate in rehabilitation and work programs.

California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006 and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions after he took office last year.

Critics say the transfers are not what voters intended when 51% of them favored quicker executions four years ago.

