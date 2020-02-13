SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – More than 700 condemned inmates on the nation’s largest death row will soon have a chance to transfer to one of eight different California prisons.
It’s a move a former district attorney terms “a slap to the face” of victims.
The voluntary transfers could benefit the inmates not only with more freedom and a change of scenery, but provide an opportunity to participate in rehabilitation and work programs.
California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006 and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on executions after he took office last year.
Critics say the transfers are not what voters intended when 51% of them favored quicker executions four years ago.
Latest Stories:
- Coronavirus fears leading to discrimination, Asian-Americans report
- Kaepernick to release memoir through his publishing company
- Bernie Sanders blasts PG&E in new campaign video
- California to move some condemned inmates off San Quentin’s death row
- Trump coming to California as part of three-day Western swing