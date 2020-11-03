California votes: Polls open on Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Polls opened for the final day of voting in the general election across the country.

Poll workers arrived to voting locations in the Bay Area early in the morning before they opened the voter line at 7 a.m. But voters didn’t take too long to show up!

One polling place in Contra Costa County allowed voters to start walking in around six minutes early.

Anyone standing in line to vote on Tuesday by 8 p.m. can wait as long as necessary to cast their ballot. But this year, millions took advantage of early voting.

And they’re off! In Martinez, CA voters are inside (about four minutes before 7am) to cast their ballot. Voting! ⁦@kron4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/b6rAg6Vr32 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 3, 2020

Over 11 million people in California had already voted at last count the day before Election Day, according to the Office of the Secretary of State.

Procrastinators, rejoice: People heading to their local polling places can still register to vote and then complete a ballot all in one go on Election Day! California is one of 21 states that allows Same-Day Voter Registration.

Police officers will be patrolling to make sure voting goes smoothly, and peacefully.

The Santa Clara Police Department, for example, said they will be conducting “frequent checks of both in-person Vote Centers and Ballot Drop Box locations.”











Businesses have spent the days before Election Day to board up their windows in anticipation of possible civil unrest.

