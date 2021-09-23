California weighing vaccine mandates for students

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In a media briefing Thursday morning, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state is considering a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school students.

The mandate would make students 12 and older get the vaccine in order to attend in-person classes.

Ghaly cited that unvaccinated Californians are eight times more likely to be infected with the virus compared to vaccinated residents, 13 times more likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die.

This comes after Oakland and Los Angeles school districts announced similar plans.

