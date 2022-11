SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history.

The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers.

One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won its purchaser $1 million.

Monday night’s numbers were announced early Tuesday after a delay.

