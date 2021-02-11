Californians to rally in Sacramento to reopen youth sports

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Kids haven’t been able to use the soccer fields at Catamaran Park in almost a year, and the community is getting frustrated.

But it’s a problem throughout California due to pandemic closures.

Student athletes, coaches and parents are planning to gather at the state capitol in Sacramento on Thursday morning to deliver 10,000 personal letters to Governor Gavin Newsom, pleading for him to allow youth and high school sports to resume.

Some school districts are allowing kids to practice, but many can not.

Sports like football, soccer, and volleyball are not allowed to resume until a county reaches the Orange tier, indicating the spread of COVID-19 has reached a moderate level.

All Bay Area counties remain in the Purple tier and have been for months, except in December and January ’21 when region was under even more restrictions during the stay-at-home order.

Coaches have rallied at the capital recently with the organization “Let Them Play” with the hope that the governor would allow sports to resume – but even after that, nothing changed.

Many coaches say this isn’t just about sports — this is about letting kids be kids and giving them the interaction and release they need.

President of Let Them Play, Brad Hensley, hopes the governor will act now.

“We know the governor wants this too. If you listen to his recent press conferences, he continues to progress in terms of the message that he also wants youth sports back,” said Hensley. “We are losing kids, we are losing hope.”

California Department of Health officials had previously said that their sports guidance is mandated to protect families and their communities.

We’ll be following the rally planned in Sacramento starting at 9 a.m.