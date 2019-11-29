California’s Great America WinterFest begins Friday

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Bay Area’s own “winter wonderland” is here!

If you don’t want to brave the malls tonight, maybe Great America is for you as they are busy getting ready for WinterFest.

They will have 8 million lights, an ice skating rink and shows for everyone to enjoy.

Brad Irish with Great America says the community can expect a lot this year.

“People can expect an 8 million light illuminated park,” Irish said. “We start things off with our beautiful snowflake lake where people can ice skate and create lasting memories. We have amazing shows that our guests can be entertained by.”

WinterFest will offer shows both inside and out.





If your kids get tired, there’s also a theater where you can sit down and watch Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang ice skate.

And of course lots of music and performers.

Prices vary based on the ticket you want.

There are season passes, day passes, and other ticket options available.

WinterFest begins at 5 p.m. Friday night.

