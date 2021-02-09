California’s largest mass vaccination site opening in South Bay

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California’s largest COVID-19 mass vaccination site is opening on Tuesday and it’s in the Bay Area.

Governor Gavin Newsom will be arriving at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara County around 8:30 a.m., joining 49ers president Al Guido as well as county officials for the opening.

Vaccinations will start soon after their announcement is over, for eligible county residents only.

But those who haven’t pre-registered for an appointment will have to wait — all slots are already booked up for opening day.

California encourages all its residents to sign up for its My Turn system, which sends a notification to people when they become eligible to get the vaccine.