(KRON) — A lighthouse perched on an ocean cliff halfway between Santa Cruz and Half Bay Moon has guided ocean mariners since 1872. Standing at 115-feet-tall, Pigeon Point is the tallest operating lighthouse on the West Coast.

In 2024, Pigeon Point Lighthouse will receive a $16-million makeover with hopes of reopening the beloved historic landmark to the public, state parks officials announced Monday.

Construction for the rehabilitation project is slated to be completed within two years, according to California State Parks.

(Image Courtesy of California State Parks)

The lighthouse has been closed to the public since late 2001, when it was deemed unsafe after two large pieces of brick and iron fell from the top of the building. The lighthouse’s closure dragged on for more than two decades because of several obstacles, including a lack of funding and the COVID-19 pandemic, parks officials said.

Contractors will refurbish or replace ironwork throughout the lighthouse. A major focus of the project will be on an upper cast-iron ring where two large pieces broke away in late 2001, compromising the building’s structural integrity.

The lighthouse was named after a 1853 shipwreck of the Carrier Pigeon. It serves as a reminder of the days when whalers and Gold Rush-era clipper ships fought gales, high seas, jagged coastal rocks, and thick fog, parks officials said.

Pigeon Point Lighthouse (Image Courtesy of California State Parks)

Pigeon Point was first lit on Nov. 15, 1872 with a five-wick lard oil lamp and Fresnel lens comprised of 1,008 prisms.

The lighthouse is still an active U.S. Coast Guard aid to navigation using an automated LED beacon.

“California State Parks looks forward to once again providing public access to this historic landmark that continues to guide mariners along the rocky San Mateo County coast,” said Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer. “Thank you to our partners for their support over the years and the public for their patience.”