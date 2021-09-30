California’s vaccine mandate goes into effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports from the South Bay on California’s requirement to have all government employees vaccinated by today.

90% of city workers in San Jose have been vaccinated so far.

People who do not comply with the mandate are subject to consequences including being fired from their jobs.

In San Jose, 8% of the fire department was still unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Police and firefighters against the shot say they want options and a continuation of the current policy that allows for regular testing in place of vaccinations, which started in August.

The police union in San Jose says as many as 140 officers might quit or retire early because of the policy.

The city is hoping it doesn’t come to that.

“Were looking at a host of intermediate sanctions so that we don’t have to jump to termination,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “And even if we did that process would take several months.”