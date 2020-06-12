California’s zero bail order rescinded, to end June 20

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — More than 20,000 low-level inmates may have been released from jail to help flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic in the state of California.

That was due in large part to a zero bail order that was set to expire at the end of the year but the order has now been rescinded.

A vote to rescind the COVID-19 emergency zero bail schedule has been approved by the Judicial Council of California. This coincides with Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to grant variances for reopening 51 counties based on local health conditions.

“The Judicial Council’s action better reflects the current needs of our state, which has different health concerns and restrictions county-to-county based on the threat posed by COVID-19,” the statement reads.

Although Alameda County has the most positive COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area, the county jail currently has zero positive COVID-19 cases.

“Zero bail, the new bail schedule is what actually helped keep those positive COVID tests down. Once they begin to admit more people into the jail those positive tests will go up,” Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods said.

Woods says then that happens Aftrican American inmates will be the most vulnerable.

“Black people in particular are dying from COVID at a higher rate. Having that bail schedule in place has greatly reduced the jail population. By doing that they have saved lives,” he said.

The California Police Chiefs Association applauds the decision to rescind the zero bail order

“We expressed serious concerns about the impact of $0 bail as we felt it would result in inappropriate early release of potentially dangerous offenders and those who would continue to reoffend if not held accountable. We applaud the Judicial Council for voting on whether to rescind their $0 bail schedule at their meeting this week,” the president of the California Police Chiefs Association said in a statement.

The public defender’s office takes a different view.

“They put out these false narratives to create fear in order to have more people be locked up and incarcerated in their jails,” Woods said. “I see it as a racial justice issue because right now around the nation people are protesting. There is an uprising in regard to systemic racism and the council decides now to allow local jurisdictions to return to pretrial mass-incarceration of black and brown people?”

The rescind order is effective June 20, 2020.

However the Judicial Council urges local courts to continue to use the emergency COVID-19 bail schedule where necessary to protect the health of the community, the courts and the incarcerated.

