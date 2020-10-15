Calistoga left in the dark after returning from Glass Fire evacuation

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — Over 2,000 Calistoga residents are without power Thursday — a precaution PG&E is taking while the area is at risk again for fire.

The small city is recovering from the Glass Fire, a wildfire that erupted during a previous Red Flag Warning in late September.

“The Glass Fire was really close. That really hit home for people after the [2017] fire so we were evacuated for a week… You know people were just starting to get their daily routines back together when this happened,” said Calistoga resident Kevin Ferry.

A little over two weeks later, the fire is nearly 100% contained, but now firefighters are on alert for the next one.

PG&E shutoff the power in Calistoga and for thousands of others in the Bay Area around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone without a generators is left in the dark.

“It’s tough, it’s like living in the third world country sometimes. But when it’s not wildfire season it’s a great place to live,” said Tom Ables, a Lake County resident.

Other areas impacted by the Glass Fire are also without power — including nearly 200 customers in Saint Helena and 6,751 customers in the unincorporated areas in Napa County.

In the early morning hours when it was still dark out – generators allowed businesses like gas stations, gyms, and bakeries to continue serving customers in downtown Calistoga

With the Glass Fire barely in the rear-view mirror, Napa County residents give their opinion whether power shutoffs are the right way to prevent wildfires in the future.

“The logic behind shutting it down is there. We just don’t know if it has helped. We can’t say we prevented something that didn’t happen. But I think it’s a work in progress,” Ables said.

The power will be out at least until Friday night in Napa County – if weather continues to be on our side with the winds subduing and the temperatures decreasing.

