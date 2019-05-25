Calistoga not pleased about possible PG&E outages, but safety is key, mayor says

CALISTOGA (KRON) -- PG&E customers are being warned to prepare to be without power several times, for several days during this year's fire season.

This is so a live power pole, does not spark a wildfire during dry and windy conditions.

In Calistoga, PG&E's public safety power shutoff program is not getting a warm welcome.

While they support public safety, the Calistoga mayor believes the plan could hurt business and local shop owners are concerned. The shops and restaurants on Lincoln Avenue are ready for tourist season to start in Calistoga.

Though one thing could set them back -- having no power. PG&E has warned the community during its public safety power shutoff program, it could be without power Several times, with each outage lasting several days.

"It is not an ideal situation, I would like to say it is not an acceptable situation," said Mayor Chris Canning.

The mayor told KRON4 safety is paramount.

"Imagine every function of your city being shut down, from street lights to stores to homes," he said.

PG&E promises to give a 48 notice before any blackout and wants to have power back on in two to five days.

The utility company has sent notices to businesses to get ready and is bringing in generators to power part of the city during a blackout.

The mayor just wants this to have as little negative impact as possible.

"We understand, but it has to get better in terms of the recovery notification period as well," the mayor said.

As for when and for how long the power will go out, if at all, is unknown.

The community hopes whatever it is will not stop it from staying open.

