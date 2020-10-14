Calistoga residents prepare for possible power shutoffs

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) – The clocking is ticking on when PG&E is going to cut off power to thousands of Bay Area residents.

People in Napa County are bracing for a new obstacle as they are just starting to recover from the Glass Fire.

Nearly 9,000 customers could find themselves in the dark Wednesday if PG&E flips the switch on this public safety power shutdown — Many of them live in the town of Calistoga.

“It’s terrible to say but you almost get used to it,” Mayor Chris Canning said.

It’s hasn’t been an easy few weeks for Calistoga residents who were forced to evacuate for six days during the Glass Fire, which you can see from the surrounding mountains burned right up to the edge of town.

Now because of hot dry and windy conditions in the forecast, PG&E says they may have to cut power to part of this town to help reduce the risk of more wildfires.

This is not the first time this has happened here. Calistoga’s mayor says they’ve endured multiple public safety power shutoff since 2018.

This is why PG&E has just finished constructing a microgrid here which is expected to keep the lights on for 60% of the town, including the downtown section, in order for residents without power can still get groceries.

They’ll have charging stations and a cooling station at the community center for those who need it when and if the PSPS happens Wednesday.

The mayor himself lives in the section west of the Napa River that could be in the dark.

“It’s a financial hardship through no bones about it. You lose food not everybody can afford to eat out all the time or anytime for that matter. This is significant. We know that it’s for safety. I don’t knock why we have to do this especially having experience fires as much as we have it’s just a hardship,” Canning said.

The winds are expected to subside Thursday morning and PG&E says their crews are aiming to restore power to those affected within 12 hours after those winds die down.

