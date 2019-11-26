Call to action: Feces complaints increase in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Matt Haney is calling all of this a national embarrassment, and is calling out city leaders to do more about this poop problem in San Francisco.

“This is a need across our city and we are united to get this done,” Matt Haney said.

In the City by the Bay, known internationally for its beauty and bounty, now facing a growing problem – poop smashed, smeared and smelling up the city’s streets.

“This is a national embarrassment, it is also many communities a disgusting, public health crisis, no one should be able to walk about and see poop smeared all over the place, no one should live in these conditions. It is not funny,” Haney said.

Not funny indeed, recent city government figures show a 35-percent increase in feces complaints from 2017 to 2018.

“We were told this would not be used at night, but 4,00 times,” Haney said.

One way Haney and others say the poop problem can be cleaned up are these 24-hour pitstops.

25 are in operation city-wide, 3 just wrapped up a pilot program where they were open 24-hours a day.

The mayor’s office announced Monday morning, they will remain open 24-hours a day until the end of the fiscal year, including one in the Tenderloin.

Supervisor Haney and other activists applauded the move.

The pit stops are also places to drop off pet waste and needles.

“We want more, we need more, it is a basic right,” Haney said.