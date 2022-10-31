SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the union that represents San Jose police officers is calling for an investigation into why no mutual aid was requested during the city’s violent weekend.

The president of the police union said one of the unanswered calls preceded a homicide. “These are all 911 calls coming in from various businesses and residents asking for help. Pleading for help. Yet there was not one San Jose officer available to respond to that call for help. San Jose PD failed. People died and we need to know why,” said Sean Pritchard, San Jose Police Officers Association president.

It was a busy weekend for San Jose police officers responding to violence in the city. At 11:03 p.m., a music disturbance complaint was made in the 500 block of Madera Avenue. Pritchard said no officers were available for that call.

“Calling for something so basic, but it’s important to that individual who is calling. We don’t have enough officers to respond and what’s the result? An hour-and-a-half later someone is dead,” said Pritchard.

Pritchard said reinforcements should have been called in. “The public needs to know why our neighboring agencies weren’t called in to help. Using the mutual aid system that was designed for this problem,” added Pritchard.

Pritchard also added that the mayor should have made the mutual aid call. The city manager staff said the process for requesting mutual aid is standard and takes place between public safety agencies with no outside involvement.

The mayor’s office referred to a statement from the spokesperson for the chief of police which reads in part:

“We did not conclude that the amount of calls on Saturday evening into Sunday early morning required assistance from any allied agency. In addition we held over our entire swing shift, which normally end their shift at 1am, until 4am.”

However, Pritchard said that is the problem because more officers are needed. “Some city leaders, including the mayor, keep telling San Jose residents that staffing is fine. The vacancy rate is low. All is well. Those leaders should tell that to the family of the homicide victim who waited almost two hours for a police response,” said Pritchard.