Calls for surveillance cameras on Bay Area freeways continue after another fatal shooting

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Another fatal shooting on an Oakland highway over the weekend claimed the life of local basketball star and Cal Athletics Hall of Famer, Gene Ransom.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is once again asking for video surveillance to avoid another senseless murder.

The Alameda County Sheriff doesn’t understand why the California High Patrol is dragging their feet on this when other counties have had success with installing freeway cameras.

Friday’s shooting on I-880 claimed the life of Gene Ransom. Just a few months after young Jasper Wu was shot and killed on the same highway.

Alameda County Sheriff, Greg Ahern says the motive is hard to determine in these cases, but his office is seeing a high number of dangerous and illegal guns on the streets.

“When they are in procession of these firearms and they are on the freeways, a lot of them are shooting their weapons,” Sheriff Greg Ahern said.

One of Sheriff Ahern’s own recruits fell victim to a highway shooting.

28-year-old David Nguyen was shot and killed last month while driving home on I-580 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza.

Ahern says the murders won’t stop unless the California Highway Patrol installs cameras in Alameda County, the same way they have in other parts of the Bay Area.

“Contra Costa County has increased that they have, but when we see it in our area we think we should have cameras to help apprehend the people responsible for doing these senseless acts of violence,” Sheriff Ahern said.

CHP was able to make an arrest in Ransom’s murder within 24 hours.

The suspect: 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia of San Francisco. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.

Sheriff Ahern says you can speculate between road rage and gang initiation but that when it comes to prevention, surveillance footage from above traffic is a sure thing.

“Recommend that that area have cameras installed as quickly as possible and that comes from the state. We just want the state to hear us make that request,” Sheriff Ahern said.

KRON4 reached out to California Highway Patrol to find out if there are plans to install cameras on Alameda County’s Highways, but they were unavailable for an interview.