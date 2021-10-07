Caltrain adding extra trains for Dodgers-Giants NLDS games

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Caltrain is on board with San Francisco Giants fans as they prepare for the exciting weekend.

Fans heading to and from Oracle Park are encouraged to plan ahead, but Caltrain is making it a lot easier for those in the South Bay and Peninsula.

Be sure to check the full weekday and weekend train schedules for service to and from the park.

Caltrain will operate extra train service to San Francisco for Game 2 on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

In addition to Caltrain’s regular weekday and weekend schedule, two extra post-game trains will leave San Francisco about 15 and 25 minutes after the last out, or when full, and Express to Millbrae then making all stops to San Jose.

The last train will leave San Francisco at 12:05 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Keep in mind there will be no extra service after the last train if the game goes into extra innings.

More things to know before you go:

The Caltrain Mobile app allows you to purchase One-Way, Day Pass or Zone Upgrades and daily parking all on your mobile device

Save time and avoid the line! Purchase a Day Pass using Caltrain Mobile app

Clipper card e-cash users: remember to tag on and tag off

Group of 25 or more save 10% by ordering in advance

Caltrain parking is enforced 24/7. Daily parking permits can be purchased at station. Ticket Machines and Caltrain Mobile Ticketing App.For more information on Caltrain parking

Don’t forget to grab your face covering as they are required at all times on Caltrain and at Caltrain stations.

Go Giants!