BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — In San Mateo County, heavy winds overnight knocked down a tree in Burlingame that disrupted Caltrain service for most of the day.

By Thursday afternoon, Caltrain had finished removing the tree that had fallen on the tracks and train service was restored about 3 p.m.

A eucalyptus tree fell across the tracks in both directions just after 4 a.m. Thursday due to strong winds. But the tree itself wasn’t the problem.

When the tree fell, it knocked down power lines and utility lines that run parallel to the tracks. Caltrain crews spent most of their time Thursday fixing those utility lines and getting them back up.

The actual removal of the tree only took about a half hour. Trains began moving again at 3 p.m. north and southbound on the tracks.

Caltrain warned that with more bad weather in the forecast, there could be additional delays on the system, but at least for now, it appears things are back up and running.