(BCN) — Caltrain said Sunday that the wreckage from a Thursday collision on the tracks has been cleared, and it is running its regular weekend schedule.

The interim bus service that was taking passengers to the South San Francisco, San Bruno and Millbrae stations has been cancelled.

Just before 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, a southbound Caltrain train carrying 75 passengers collided with on-track equipment, injuring 13 people, including two Caltrain employees.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has begun an investigation.

Federal officials said Friday that the on-track equipment that was hit by the locomotive was a “work train” made of up three vehicles — a heavy duty pickup truck and two flatbed trucks carrying crane apparatus.

Officials said a fire in one of the work train vehicles was caused by a fuel tank puncture. For service updates, follow @CaltrainAlerts on Twitter or visit Caltrain.com.

