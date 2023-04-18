(KRON) — The person struck and killed by a Caltrain in Palo Alto on Sunday night has been identified as a student at Stanford University, the Vice Provost for Student Affairs confirmed in an online statement.

The victim, Jonathan San Miguel, was a graduate student at Stanford, and he was set to finish his doctoral degree in physics this spring. San Miguel also served as a teaching assistant at the university.

KRON On is streaming now

San Miguel was struck by a Caltrain at the Churchill Avenue crossing. The train had 46 passengers on board, but no other injuries were reported in the crash, officials said.

“We have reached out to Jonathan’s family, friends, and fellow scholars and research colleagues in the Physics Department. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him.” — Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Susie Brubaker-Cole

San Miguel previously earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland. He began studying at Stanford in 2017 and co-authored several papers while he attended the university.