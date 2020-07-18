Caltrain fatally strikes pedestrian at San Francisco station

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Caltrain announced Friday that one person has died after being struck by one of its trains in San Francisco.

Around 7:09 p.m., a southbound train fatally struck a pedestrian who was trespassing on the tracks of the San Francisco station.

Emergency personnel are currently on scene.

There were 15 passengers on board the train at the time of the incident. No passengers suffered injuries.

Trains are currently single tracking through the area.

No additional details are being released.

Latest News Headlines: