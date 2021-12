SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A person is hospitalized after they were struck by a train in Sunnyvale, according to Caltrain.

The agency said it happened around 9 a.m. Thursday and that the victim was trespassing on the tracks.

The southbound track was closed but has since been reopened. Three passengers were on board at the time, but no one else was reported to be injured, according to Caltrain.