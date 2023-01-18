SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person died after being struck by a Caltrain Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, a Caltrain spokesperson told KRON4. The incident happened around 1:24 p.m. when southbound Caltrain #512 fatally struck the unidentified individual between Tunnels 2 and 3 in San Francisco.

As of 2:49 p.m., both tracks have reopened, and trains are good to travel at the maximum authorized speed. Caltrain said there were approximately 37 passengers on the involved train, and no injuries were reported.

A bus bridge is being set up between the Bayshore and San Francisco stations for riders to bypass the affected area, Caltrain said.

This is Caltrain’s first fatality of 2023.

KRON On is streaming news live now

There were a total of 14 Caltrain fatalities in 2022.