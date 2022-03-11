SAN BRUNO (KRON) – If you’re traveling south from San Francisco to San Jose by Caltrain you’re going to have to step off the train at South San Francisco.

There is a bus bridge in place that will take riders from there to reconnect at Millbrae because the tracks in-between are damaged.

NTSB investigators are on the scene to find out why a crane was on the tracks shortly before 10:40 a.m.

A southbound train with 75 people onboard slammed into it causing a fiery crash and injured 13 people.

The bus bridge set up for last night’s commute will be in place at least through tonight.

Caltrain commuter Brian Fisher said the delay is “pretty bad” because it added “an extra hour onto an already two hour commute.”

“I’ve been this doing this commute for 40 years so it’s not the first time,” Fisher said. “We had the earthquake in ’89 that screwed everything up.”