MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A Caltrain struck a car in Mountain View on Thursday night, according to Caltrain officials.

The car was hit on the tracks at Castro Street.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

A @Caltrain and a car were involved in a collision on the train tracks in downtown Mountain View. No one was injured. Please expect delays in the areas while crews work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/S1e7zvfFdB — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) November 12, 2021

Crews are on the scene working to clear the collision.

Authorities say drivers should expect delays in the area.

No other details have been released at this time.