Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Tracks reopen after Caltrain strikes man in Mountain View

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
caltrain2_470553

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The tracks in Mountain View have reopened after Caltrain struck a man Wednesday afternoon, according to Caltrain officials.

Around 3:15 p.m., a southbound train struck a person who was reportedly trespassing on the tracks near the Castro Street grade crossing in Mountain View.

All trains were stopped.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and helped the man truck. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

There were about 300 passengers on the train, with no injuries reported.

Trains are now experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes.

>> Click here for KRON4’s live traffic map

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News