Tracks reopen after Caltrain strikes man in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The tracks in Mountain View have reopened after Caltrain struck a man Wednesday afternoon, according to Caltrain officials.

Around 3:15 p.m., a southbound train struck a person who was reportedly trespassing on the tracks near the Castro Street grade crossing in Mountain View.

All trains were stopped.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and helped the man truck. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital.

There were about 300 passengers on the train, with no injuries reported.

Trains are now experiencing delays of up to 60 minutes.

>> Click here for KRON4’s live traffic map