(BCN) — A Caltrain collided with three vehicles in Burlingame Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the agency said.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., northbound train number 409 was involved in a collision with three occupied vehicles at Broadway.

One person was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, but no other injuries were reported among the occupants of the other vehicles, according to Caltrain.

None of the 195 passengers on the train were injured, the spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.