(KRON) — A northbound Caltrain in Burlingame struck a vehicle at a crossing Wednesday morning, according to a Caltrain spokesperson. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital.

Northbound Caltrain #501 struck the occupied vehicle at the Broadway crossing in Burlingame just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 3, the transit agency said. There were 36 passengers on board at the time of the collision. No other injuries are reported.

The severity of the driver’s injuries and their current condition is unknown.

Trains are being held in the area as the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.