Caltrain struck, killed pedestrian on tracks near Sunnyvale station

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A person has died after being struck by a train near the Sunnyvale Caltrain Station on Monday morning, according to the San Mateo County Transit District.

Officials say around 6 a.m., northbound train #305 struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene.

All trains in the area were stopped, but by 6:53 a.m. the southbound track reopened. Trains are moving at a restricted speed.

At the time of the collision, there were 170 passengers on board.

No passenger injuries have been reported.

Caltrain officials say this is the 16th fatality this year.

At this time, no other details have been released.