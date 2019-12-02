Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Caltrain struck, killed pedestrian on tracks near Sunnyvale station

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
caltrain_1520268397985.jpg

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – A person has died after being struck by a train near the Sunnyvale Caltrain Station on Monday morning, according to the San Mateo County Transit District.

Officials say around 6 a.m., northbound train #305 struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene.

All trains in the area were stopped, but by 6:53 a.m. the southbound track reopened. Trains are moving at a restricted speed.

At the time of the collision, there were 170 passengers on board.

No passenger injuries have been reported.

Caltrain officials say this is the 16th fatality this year.

At this time, no other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News