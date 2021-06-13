Caltrain to bring back extra post-game train for giants fans

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Caltrain southbound service following home night games of the San Francisco Giants will return beginning Tuesday.

The extra train — to accommodate fans leaving the game at Oracle Park — will depart San Francisco Station approximately 15 minutes after the last out, or when full, and run express to Millbrae Station before making all local stops south to San Jose Diridon Station.

The last regularly scheduled train departs at 12:03 a.m. weekdays and 12:04 a.m. Saturdays from San Francisco Station.

Fans will be out of luck when games are tied and require extra innings. Caltrain officials said trains will not run later than the schedule, as they would disrupt ongoing construction projects.

