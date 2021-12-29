Caltrain to offer free services for New Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — To ensure that everyone who is out celebrating the New Year gets a safe ride home, Caltrain announced it will provide additional services free of charge.

On Dec. 31, Caltrain will be operating their regular weekday service — with free fares after 8 p.m. until the last special train departs San Francisco.

The first special train will depart at 12:30 a.m. or when full and the last train of the night will depart no later than 1:30 a.m.

These special trains will make all weekday local stops from San Francisco to San Jose Diridon Station.

On New Year’s Day, Caltrain will operate a weekend schedule and will resume collecting fares when service begins around 7 a.m.

The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages Caltrain, will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Caltrain customer service is also available on New Year’s Eve, December 31, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on New Year’s Day, January 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by phone at 1-800-660-4287.