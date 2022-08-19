SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A federal judge on Friday blocked Caltrans from clearing out an encampment in San Rafael, as stated in a press release from Governor Gavin Newsom. The city-sanctioned homeless encampment is located under Highway 101 in central San Rafael.

A federal judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled against Caltrans’ plans to clear the San Rafael encampment, a part of a bigger plan to clear encampments across the Bay Area, as they announced late 2021.

In a statement released Friday, Governor Newsom was not in favor of the judge’s ruling. He states, “These costly delays not only leave people experiencing homelessness in harm’s way, but they also prolong the negative impacts encampments have on surrounding neighborhoods and on the wider community.”