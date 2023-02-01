OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Caltrans building in Oakland was briefly on lockdown Wednesday morning, a Caltrans representative confirmed to KRON4. The building was placed on lockdown amid reports of an armed man seen in the building’s parking garage.

California Highway Patrol got a call at 6:41 a.m. after an employee reported seeing a male suspect with a firearm in the building’s parking garage, a CHP representative told KRON4.

CHP and Oakland Police Department units arrived on the scene and did a sweep of the building. No armed individual was located. Law enforcement officers left the building by about 7:45 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., an all-clear had been given.

The building is located at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland.

No injuries have been reported. The building will be closed for the day, according to a spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.