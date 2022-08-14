SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Caltrans will close westbound State Route 37 between Walnut Ave. in Vallejo and State Route 121 at Sears Point in Sonoma County for repaving for five consecutive nights, beginning Aug. 14. from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Caltrans said work will conclude by 4 a.m. Friday, Aug, 19.

The closures will allow workers to repair deteriorated pavement and shoulders on a six-mile stretch of westbound SR-37 between Walnut Ave. and Skaggs Island Road. Eastbound SR-37 won’t be affected. During the closures, the ramp from the Walnut and Railroad interchange leading to westbound SR-37 will be closed; however, the remaining ramps will stay open.

The closure won’t affect traffic on SR-121 to eastbound or westbound SR-37. Traffic that would be traveling on westbound SR-37 during the closure will detour to northbound SR-29, then connect to westbound SR-12, and finally take SR-121 to connect to westbound SR-37.

Caltrans monitors pavement conditions on SR-37. After a recent assessment, Caltrans determined that a pavement rehabilitation project should occur before the wet weather arrives this fall, causing further deterioration and making repairs more difficult.

