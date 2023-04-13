SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — This year’s series of atmospheric rivers putt a pounding on Bay Area freeways and roads. More than 14,000 potholes in the area have been filled since January.

Residents in some areas having to deal with the problem much more than others. If it feels like this year has been worse for potholes, you’re probably not wrong.

Caltrans said they’ve had to fill more than 4,200 potholes in just Santa Clara County. Nearly half that amount was reported in Alameda County.

“In the Bay Area, we have seen an unprecedented amount of rainfall starting earlier this year until last month this makes for challenging conditions for our infrastructure,” said Pedro Quintana with Caltrans district 4. He added that even rare snowfall in some areas created challenges for crews.

The numbers since January show a huge number of potholes that were reported to and filled in by Caltrans.

Santa Clara County: 4,261

Alameda County: 2,199

Solano County: 2,084

Total: 14,707

As for the drastic amount in Santa Clara County, Quintana said there’s a few factors including reports by drivers. Safety, he said, is their number one priority.

“If it’s potholes that are causing some headaches for motorists, we’re gonna go out there and respond and make sure we make those repairs right away,” Quintana said.

The dry stretch the Bay Area is in now makes it ideal for Caltrans crews to do repairs. But that does not mean all potholes have been filled in. The agency suggests drivers pay attention while out on the roads and continue reporting any issues.

As for people who’s car or motorcycle was damaged by a pothole on a freeway or state highway, they can file a damage claim with Caltrans online–but there’s no guarantee they will be paid.