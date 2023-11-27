(BCN) — A fire damaged a Caltrans office in San Rafael on Monday morning, police and fire officials said. The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Francisco Boulevard West, located near the junction of U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 580.

The fire was contained to the office in a double-wide mobile structure and was extinguished shortly before 6:45 a.m., according to the San Rafael Fire Department. Police said no one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

