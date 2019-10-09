Caltrans prepping for ‘full closures’ of Caldecott Tunnel, Lantos Tunnel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caltrans is preparing to close down the Caldecott Tunnel in the East Bay and the Lantos Tunnel in Pacifica due the PG&E’s power shutoffs across the Bay Area.

The full closure of the tunnels could began as soon as Tuesday night, according to Caltrans.

The agency said the tunnels cannot operate without power.

The transportation agency said it is working with PG&E to equip the tunnels with emergency power to keep the Caldecott Tunnel in operation.

The Caldecott Tunnel connects Contra Costa and Alameda counties along Highway 24.

The Lantos Tunnel is along State Route 1 in Pacifica.

The closures could last up to five days, Caltrans said.

BART is expected to remain operation during the power shutoffs.

This is developing, check back for updates