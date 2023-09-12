(BCN) — Caltrans announced that it will alternate partial and full closures of state Highway 12 in Santa Rosa later this month as part of a paving and concrete slab replacement project.

The closures will be divided into day and night shifts between Fulton Road and Dutton Avenue beginning Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. through Sept. 25 at 5 a.m.. The highway will be fully closed during night shifts, which begin at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. or 8 a.m. Detours will guide motorists around the closed portion of the freeway, the transport agency said.

During the day shifts, which run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., one of two lanes in each direction will be closed. Motorists traveling on Highway 12 between Fulton Road and Dutton Avenue should prepare for significant delays or choose an alternative route, according to Caltrans.

The state agency said the weekend closures will help speed up the demolishing and recasting of concrete pavement slabs, which would take weeks or months to complete during typical night closures.

The slab replacement is part of a larger project that began in June to rehabilitate a 3-mile stretch of Highway 12 between Llano Road and Farmers Lane in Santa Rosa.

