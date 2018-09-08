Caltrans to implode 2 foundations of old eastern span of Bay Bridge Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Caltrans will implode two foundations of the original Bay Bridge east span.

This final implosion event will mark the end of the demolition of the old eastern span of the bridge.

It's finally reached an end.

One more implosion this Saturday and the demolition of the old eastern span of the Bay Bridge will be completed.

"Tomorrow, we move out the last two piers of the east span," Caltrans Public Information Officer Alejandro Lopez said.

If you were planning on crossing the Bay Bridge between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, you might want to change your plans.

The bridge will be closed in both directions during the implosion.

Now, if it all goes perfect, traffic is only stopped for around 30 minutes, but there is no guarantee.

The last time there was a planned implosion, a seal swam into the area and they had to wait until it left.

"We take marine life seriously," Lopez said.

Caltrans is asking people not to show up to watch the implosion, saying it only makes the traffic worse.

"There is no public viewing, but we are live streaming it on our YouTube channel," Lopez said.

After this weekend's implosion, the four remaining marine foundations will be re-purposed for unique public access walkways.

"We are making new walkways for pedestrians," Lopez said.

