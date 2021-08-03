Caltrans warns of delays during repair of major San Francisco intersection

Caltrans close South Van Ness and Mission streets in San Francisco, Calif. for five days starting on Wednesday, Aug. 4 (photo courtesy of Caltrans and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency).

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Starting on Wednesday, Caltrans will close a major San Francisco intersection for five consecutive days as crews replace damaged pavement, Caltrans officials said.

The work will result in the closure of South Van Ness Avenue at Mission Street, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. on Monday.

The intersection’s full closure will allow Caltrans crews to finish the pavement project within the five-day time frame. Without the intersection’s closure, the project would take up to two months to finish under typical work windows, Caltrans officials said.

The closure is expected to impact the surrounding area, including nearby city streets, Muni and AC Transit lines, and highway ramps.

Bus routes that will be rerouted due to the closure include the AC Transit Route 800 and the Muni lines 14-Mission, 14-Mission Rapid, 49-Van Ness-Mission, 90 San Bruno Owl, and 91-Third-19th Avenue Owl. According to Caltrans, street closures, detour routes and relocated bus stops will be well-marked. Pedestrians, drivers and transit riders in the area should expect delays later this week, once the closure is in effect.

More information about the pavement replacement project, which is part of the Van Ness Improvement Project, can be found at https://www.sfmta.com/projects/van-ness-improvement-project.