Camp Fire burns more than 113,000 acres; smoke lingers in Bay Area

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - The Camp Fire in Butte County is now the most destructive fire in California history.

Over 6,000 homes have been destroyed, and over 15,000 homes are still threatened this morning.

Twenty-nine people have been killed in the fire, and more than 200 people are still missing.

The first sparked early last Thursday in the area of Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road, near Jarbo Gap.

At last check, 113,000 acres had burned.

The fire is 25 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Here in the Bay Area, the smoke from the Camp Fire brings another day of unhealthy air conditions.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Officials say the smoky haze is expected to linger through Tuesday.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and exposure to the unhealthy conditions by closing windows and doors.

