Camp Fire death toll now at 63 with 631 unaccounted for

CHICO (KRON) - The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the death toll in the Camp Fire is now at 63 and 631 people are unaccounted for.

Authorities say 53 of those victims have been tentatively identified, but their names aren't being released to the public just yet.

There are 631 people reported missing but deputies say some of those people could be in shelters.

The blaze has burned 141,000 acres and has the deadliest wildfire in California history.

A grand total of 11,862 structures were destroyed in the Camp Fire and 9,700 of those were homes.

Fire investigators discovered a possible second origin for the start of the Camp Fire but the blaze remains under investigation.

