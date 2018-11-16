Camp Fire death toll now at 63 with 631 unaccounted for
CHICO (KRON) - The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the death toll in the Camp Fire is now at 63 and 631 people are unaccounted for.
Authorities say 53 of those victims have been tentatively identified, but their names aren't being released to the public just yet.
There are 631 people reported missing but deputies say some of those people could be in shelters.
The blaze has burned 141,000 acres and has the deadliest wildfire in California history.
A grand total of 11,862 structures were destroyed in the Camp Fire and 9,700 of those were homes.
Fire investigators discovered a possible second origin for the start of the Camp Fire but the blaze remains under investigation.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Previous
Will Warriors move forward following...
Next
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Keys to the Game: Raiders vs. Cardinals
- Keys to the Game: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
- INTERVIEW: Medical community responds to NRA 'stay in your lane' tweet
- Good Samaritan pays man's $367 bill at Target
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.