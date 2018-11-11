Camp Fire: Family searches for missing daughter
CHICO (CNN) - Lost during the confusion of mass evacuations, a family in Butte County is desperately searching for their 12-year-old daughter who disappeared when tens of thousands of residents fled the flames of the Camp Fire.
Crystal Harmon went missing during the chaos of Thursday's evacuations.
The girl's mother, Alicia Harmon, said, "We've been searching for her all night, we checked all the Chico shelters, we've checked here, we haven't heard, there's nobody."
The family went to pick up their youngest child from school, while a family friend was picking up Harmon.
"Her friend's mom had her and we were in a different car and we got separated," Alicia said.
Steve Walsh with the American Red Cross said he's been getting calls from families searching for loved ones most of the day.
"We've been giving them general advice, like call the sheriffs office if you can, put messages on social media, call their friends, their jobs," he said.
The Harmon family says they've done everything but still haven't got any answers.
