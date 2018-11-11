Camp Fire increases to 109,000 acres, 25 percent contained Video

BUTTE COUNTY - Cal Fire Butte County has released a statement on Sunday morning saying the Camp Fire has grown to 109,000 acres but has been 25 percent contained.

The death toll has increased to 23 people with three reported firefighter injuries.

On Saturday night, the fire crews continued to fight and protect structures.

Officials say fire lines are being put ahead of the fire to provide a barrier.

Officials say a total of 6,453 single residences have been destroyed in the fire, with 15,000 that are threatened.

Firefighters are working hard and expect to have the fire fully contained by Nov. 30.

