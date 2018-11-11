Bay Area

Camp Fire increases to 109,000 acres, 25 percent contained

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 07:43 AM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 11:54 AM PST

Camp Fire increases to 109,000 acres, 25 percent contained

BUTTE COUNTY - Cal Fire Butte County has released a statement on Sunday morning saying the Camp Fire has grown to 109,000 acres but has been 25 percent contained. 

The death toll has increased to 23 people with three reported firefighter injuries. 

On Saturday night, the fire crews continued to fight and protect structures. 

Officials say fire lines are being put ahead of the fire to provide a barrier. 

Officials say a total of 6,453 single residences have been destroyed in the fire, with 15,000 that are threatened.

Firefighters are working hard and expect to have the fire fully contained by Nov. 30.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App