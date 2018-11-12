Camp Fire smoke to loom over the Bay Area into Monday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Offshore winds are guiding new smoke from the Camp Fire toward the North Bay, according to National Weather Service says.
Additional smoke will funnel out of the Central Valley and into the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday morning.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health says that air quality levels are back in the unhealthy range.
People with asthma, heart and lung issues should stay indoors with the windows closed.
Back in the Red Levels again. May fluctuate. You know what to do! If affected, have asthma, heart/lung issues, stay inside with windows closed or get to a filtered air location. map at https://t.co/c2iiaVKVIy pic.twitter.com/ys4XZvkGlu— SFDPH (@SF_DPH) November 11, 2018
Poor air quality will persist through Monday.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
