Camp Fire smoke to loom over the Bay Area into Monday

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 05:10 PM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 05:51 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Offshore winds are guiding new smoke from the Camp Fire toward the North Bay, according to National Weather Service says. 

Additional smoke will funnel out of the Central Valley and into the Bay Area Sunday night into Monday morning.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says that air quality levels are back in the unhealthy range. 

People with asthma, heart and lung issues should stay indoors with the windows closed.

 

 

Poor air quality will persist through Monday. 

 

